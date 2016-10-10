School raises funds after two pupils diagnosed with cancer

Primary pupils at a Scottish school are supporting a childhood cancer campaign after two pupils at their school were diagnosed with leukaemia.

St Columba’s Primary, Cupar, decided to support Go Gold! - the message Childhood Cancer groups have been trying to spread - as pupils Agatha King, 5, and Toby Etheridge ,11, are both receiving treatment for blood cancer.

The awareness campaign has been designed to make families aware of the signs and also to bring the campaign to parliament to get it put on the political agenda and to raise more funding for treatments and research into one of the biggest killers in children.

Agatha’s P2 class lead by her teacher Mrs Young gave an assembly to the school about childhood cancers and school pupils decided dressed in yellow or gold to support the campaign.

Donations were voluntary but the school raised around £200.

The school chose to split the money between two charities TCCL Tayside Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia charity and Toby’s Magical Journey, a charity set up by Toby and his family to support local children and young people with cancer.

Karen King ,40, said “I’m so proud of Agatha, she takes every day as it comes and deals with whatever Cancer throws at her.

“She has had a really difficult journey so far we wouldn’t be where we are now without the incredible support of TCCL and her school. They have gone above and beyond and they’ve truly made a difference to our lives.”