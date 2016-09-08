Munro climbing dog in calendar for mountain rescue charity

A munro-bagging rescue dog with 9,000 followers on Twitter is at the centre of a fundraising campaign for a mountain rescue team - by starring in its own calendar.

Blaze the four-year-old collie made it through to the finals of the VisitScotland “Ambassadog” competition earlier this year.

A picture to be used in the 2017 calendar. Picture: Steve Millar

And now Blaze, who lives on Skye with owner Steve Millar, is the star of his own calendar to raise funds for the island’s mountain rescue team.

Blaze is no stranger to posing for the camera, having featured in a charitable calendar for the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in 2014.

Steve, 59, who works in a pub in Portree, admitted that he never intended to do another calendar with Blaze, but after seeing the work of the Skye Mountain Rescue Team, decided to make another.

Steve Millar with his his dog, Blaze. Picture: Steve Millar

He said: “Blaze is a bit of a mountaineer. He has done more than 80 Munros. He has his own ropes and climbing harness and enjoys abseiling.

“He is trained as a rescue dog and we used to get called out to look for missing people when we lived in Fife, but I can’t keep up with the younger climbers anymore and he will only work with me.

“So we decided the best way to help our local mountain rescue team was to do another calendar to raise funds to buy equipment.

Blaze, who lives on Skye with owner Steve Millar, is the star of his own calendar to raise funds for the islands mountain rescue team. Picture: Steve Millar

“They need money and I have a very photogenic dog so it seemed the obvious thing to do.”

Steve and Blaze moved to Skye two years ago and live in a caravan near Portree.

He added: “We came over in our caravan for a week’s climbing and we’re still here.”

The 2017 calendar features Blaze in different Scottish landscapes, including Broadford Bay in Skye, Glen Coe in Lochaber, and at Eilean Donan castle, Ross-shire, at sunset.

A picture to be used in the 2017 calendar. Picture: Steve Millar

Steve said the original intention was to only have images of Skye, but that soon changed.

He said: “We really wanted to include Eilean Donan castle, which is mainland, so that opened up a whole lot more options.

“But it was very difficult crunching lots of pics down to a final 12.”

Blaze has already attracted some celebrity interest with his new calendar offering a limited edition featuring their signatures.

So far, Scots crime author Ian Rankin, stunt cyclist Danny MacAskill and former Runrig singer Donnie Munro have all got involved.

This limited edition will be released on Blaze’s birthday on November 11.

A picture to be used in the 2017 calendar. Picture: Steve Millar

A picture to be used in the 2017 calendar. Picture: Steve Millar

The calendar, which will cost £8, aims to raise at least £3,000 for the Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

People will be able to buy it both in Gaelic and English.

