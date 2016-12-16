Celtic Foundation donates £12,000 to children’s hospital charity

The Celtic Foundation has donated £12,000 to a children’s hospital charity.

The donation made on behalf of the Celtic FC Foundation as part of its Christmas appeal was given to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

First team players including captain Scott Brown visited the city’s Royal Hospital for Children to hand over the money on Thursday which will go towards the work of the charity.

Peter Lawwell, Celtic chief executive, said: “We have been delighted to have had such a close relationship with Glasgow’s children’s hospitals over many years, and over this period have donated hundreds of thousands of pounds over many years to the magnificent work carried out.

“We know that the hospital and staff provide an exceptionally high level of care to children in need and we are delighted to continue to support this work.

“We are delighted to make today’s visit, to support this great work and once again hopefully make a positive difference to some very deserving children at a time of year which can be very difficult.”

Kirsten Sinclair, director of fundraising at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “The children and their families were so excited to meet their heroes at the hospital today.

“We’re extremely grateful to Celtic and Celtic FC Foundation for making this special visit possible and for their invaluable support throughout the year.

“Christmas can be a particularly difficult time to be in hospital, but the players made sure that there were lots of smiles and laughs on the wards today.”