Video: Scotland’s Life Sciences sector in numbers

Scotland is a hotbed of innovation and investment opportunity for more than 700 Life Sciences companies in a sector moving from strength to strength.

The numbers underpinning Scotland’s Life Sciences community tell an interesting story of the sector’s progress through the last decade, and continue to grow year on year.

Scotland has six Innovation Centres dedicated to Life Sciences

Scotland’s Life Sciences sector employs some 37,000 people across more than 700 organisations.

As a growing sector with a steady investment stream from the Scottish Government and the Scottish Investment Bank, it’s little wonder Life Sciences has grown from strength to strength in the past few years.

In fact, 30% of funding from the Scottish Investment Bank is tied up in Life Sciences and six innovation centres across the country have a core funding of around £100million.

Life Sciences companies contribute £2billion to the Scottish economy, but a long-term plan has lofty ambitions of quadrupling that value to £8billion by 2025.

Scottish Life Sciences companies are heavily weighted towards healthcare - approximately 50% of the sector is made up by medtech and pharma services.

Recognising this, the Health Innovation Partnership (HIP) brings the NHS and Life Sciences companies together with 200 organisations to embark on more than 150 cutting-edge joint-ventures, involving 1,000 members of staff.

These are just some of the facts and figures around Life Sciences in Scotland. Watch the video in the player above for more.