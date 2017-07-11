Video: Picking up on key points from The Scotsman’s Fintech campaign

After a month of deep discussions around Scotland’s Fintech community, we’ve gone back to highlight some of the key points you might have missed.

The financial technology sector in Scotland is best described as “a big, beautiful cake” according to Deloitte Director Kent Mackenzie.

The introduction of a physical Fintech hub would unite the ingredients spread across academia, start-ups and multi-national corporations to nurture the industry from idea to deployment.

Shifting regulation around open banking in the EU has paved the way for new start-up ventures to offer you novel ways to manage with your finances with new technology.

Crucially, the introduction of secure biometric technology allows you to sleep safe in the knowledge that your personal financial information remains safe and secure in an industry inundated with cyber security threats.

