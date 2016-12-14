Video: Amazon claims to make first successful drone delivery

Online retail giant Amazon claims to have made its first successful delivery to a customer using drone technology.

A package - containing a TV streaming stick and a bag of popcorn - was flown to the doorstep of a customer in Cambridgeshire last week and announced to the media today.

The service, known as Prime Air, has been in development for several years. The retailer said the delivery was fully autonomous with no human pilot involved.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos said the delivery took just 13 minutes “from click to delivery”.

Sceptics have however suggested the service is currently only available to two customers - both of whom live close to a delivery depot and own large gardens.

Amazon said it hopes Prime Air will be expanded to more customers in the new year.