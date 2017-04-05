Tech firms in Scotland urged to complete industry survey

Tech firms based in Scotland are being urged to take part in an industry survey that could offer unique insights into the growing sector.

Organised by Technology Scotland, a trade body launched in 2015, the online questionnaire will help create “a highly valuable resource for the Scottish emerging & enabling (E&E) technology community, including industry leaders, investors, the Scottish Government and other key stakeholders.”

A spokeswoman for Technology Scotland added: “It is widely acknowledged that attracting and retaining talent in the STEM industries can be challenging.

“With this in mind, this survey will deliver a valuable insight on the obstacles currently faced in skills and recruitment by the E&E Technology community, while offering potential solutions in areas that need to be addressed.”

The survey is designed to take no longer than 10 minutes.

All responses will be kept strictly anonymous and no information will be passed to any third parties.

The survey will be open until May 1, with results being published shortly after.

