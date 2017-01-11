Teachers given online tool to raise classroom attainment

Teachers will be given access to an online tool which share examples of how to increase attainment in Scottish schools.

The resource was announced today by education secretary John Swinney, ahead of the launch of the Scottish Government’s new £120 million Pupil Equity Fund.

The app, hosted on the Education Scotland website, lists examples of successful initiatives which have improved the wellbeing and learning of children around the country.

Speaking on a visit to Inzievar Primary School in Fife, Swinney said: “It is imperative we have an evidence-based approach to driving improvement, based on what we know will work. Indeed, this was a key recommendation of the OECD’s independent review of Scottish education.

“The information now available gives teachers and school leaders access to effective interventions based on practice examples from around Scotland.

“This suite of materials will be developed further in the coming weeks and months to include successful approaches based on the best available international evidence as we work with the Education Endowment Foundation to develop a Scottish specific version of their highly-regarded Teaching and Learning toolkit.”