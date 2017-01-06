‘Strong year’ predicted for gaming industry

The video games industry across the UK is expecting strong growth in 2017 with a majority of studios planning to increase their workforces.

The sector – which employs several hundred creative staff in Dundee and Edinburgh – revealed the anticipated increased investment and employment in the annual business opinion report from TIGA, the network for games developers.

2017 could be another strong year for Scottish-based studios like Rockstar North. Picture: TSPL

It surveyed 50 games businesses responsible for developing games across several platforms including mobile phones, tablets and consoles.

Dr Richard Wilson, TIGA chief executive, said: “Our survey shows that games businesses in mobile, VR, PC and console are planning to increase investment and employment. This growth is being driven by three factors.

“Firstly, the consumer market for games is big, broad and burgeoning. The UK is the sixth largest market for games in the world and 31.6 million people in the UK play games.

“Secondly, the spread of mobile and tablet devices, the new console generation, the popularity of PC games and the advent of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality are prompting investment in games.

“Thirdly, video games tax relief is fanning the flame of growth. Games tax relief effectively reduces the cost and risk of games development and it incentivises investment and job creation.”