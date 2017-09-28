Scottish university aims to recover phosphorus from sewage

It is an essential nutrient used by farmers the world over in food production. But with some predicting that global demand for phosphorus is in danger of outstripping present supplies, some innovative thinking is required.

Now a Scottish university is working on a new way extracting the element - a vital component in fertilisers - from sewage.

Researchers at Glasgow Caledonian are taking part in a major European Commission-funded project which could stablise phosphorus supplies and end Scottish farmers’ reliance on imports.

Professor Ole Pahl, associate dean of research at Glasgow Caledonian’s school of engineering, is leading a project which aims to recycle phosphorus from waste water.

“We see phosphorus as a wasted resource, because so much of the material ends up in sewage with no easy way of recovering it,” he said.

“It is the second most important fertiliser for food production so finding a way to recycle it and recover this secondary phosphorus is vital.

“Phosphorus is mined out of rock and projections estimate world reserves in the ground will run out in 100 years. The European Union acknowledged this by adding phosphate rock to its list of critical raw materials in 2014.”

Researchers are now working with partners from University of Highlands and Islands and Scottish Water to explore various techniques to extract phosphorus from waste water.

They will also be responsible for quality control and analysis of the extracted material, to ensure its safety.

Professor Pahl is leading Glasgow Caledonian University’s involvement in the inter-regional project with partners from across northwest Europe and it will run until the year 2020.

He continued: “We are hoping the project, Phos4You, can demonstrate that phosphorus can be recycled from waste water on a large scale with our technique which uses microscopic plants and wool. We believe we can recover almost half of what we need through this process, with the recovered material being able to be transported to where it’s most needed.”

“We hope that offering a financially beneficial and environmentally friendly solution to the diminishing stock of phosphorus will eventually see it taken up by the whole industry.”

A major European conference on the Phos4You project takes place in Switzerland next month.

Earlier this year, the United States Geological Survey estimated there were 68 billion tons of world phosphorus reserves left to be recovered at current market rates and warned that global demand was rising nearly twice as fast as the growth of the human population.

But why does it matter?

The world’s population has tripled to seven billion since 1945 and feeding that population has relied increasingly on artificial fertilisers.

If they ran out, crop yields would drop “very spectacularly,” Andrea Sella of University College London told the BBC.

“We will be in very, very deep trouble. We have to remember that the world’s population is growing steadily, and so demand for phosphorus is growing every year.”

A similar project to extract the element from sewage was launched by utility firm Thames Water in 2013. It unveiled a reactor that turned sewage sludge into clean fertiliser pellets for sale to agricultural clients.

