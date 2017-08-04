Scottish start-up Find a Player secures six figure investment

A Scottish tech start-up which aims to increase sports participation has hit the ground running after securing a six figure investment.

Find a Player - an app which helps teams find games and games find players - has received a cash-injection from Manchester-based property and technology investor Michael Sacks.

It comes just months after the Scottish tech company beat a number of global brands including Arsenal, the New York Marathon and the German FA to win the prestigious ‘Best App’ award at the Sport Technology Awards.

The business was born out of the struggle of founder Jim Law to find a reliable five-a-side game. Now, just two years later, he believes Find a Player can become Tinder for the sports world.

Law, who was previously a junior Scottish badminton champion, said: “Our app solves a huge problem - there are still far too many barriers which stop people from organising or getting involved in sport. Find a Player makes it easier than ever before to find the sports and games that are right for you at the touch of a button. Ultimately, this investment will help us boost the number of users and games on the platform.

“With Michael we not only secure crucial funding, but more importantly, a new member of the team who can help take our company to the next level. “

The former Manchester United youth team player prospect is the ideal fit for Find a Player. After embarking on a career in property, he founded Sequre Property Investment, which employed more than 120 people across six offices before Michael stepped down from his position as director to focus on his current and future investments.

Michael added: “My first reaction when I heard about Find a Player was surprise. When you think about it, it’s such an obvious idea, I couldn’t believe it hadn’t already been done. I quickly got over that and started to explore how I could get involved.”