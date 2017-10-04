Scotsman launches The City Digest

We are delighted to announce the launch of a new online platform from The Scotsman, The City Digest.

Initially launching with Glasgow and Edinburgh editions, The City Digest brings together the widest range of stories and user-generated content from well-known publishers and social media. Our aim is for each city edition to bring you a curated collection of news, all the stories you need to know for that city in one simple place.

The City Digest is a browser based app, so it is viewed as any website would be. It is designed primarily for mobile devices and makes use of the latest technology to deliver app-like features such as horizontal swiping, ‘save for later’ bookmarking and much faster loading times than a standard website.

As well as the mobile site, you will be able to stay connected through a special Facebook Messenger feature, and daily email newsletters, which will ensure you can get their city digest delivered direct to you every day.

To use The City Digest go to cities.scotsman.com and the latest digests for Edinburgh and Glasgow will be live. You can also save the app to your browser home screen and set up your Facebook Messenger or email newsletter delivery.

The City Digest is one example of how The Scotsman continues to innovate in its 200th year, exploring ways to best serve our audiences.