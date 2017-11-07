Scots digital ad agency Tag eyes LA expansion

A digital advertising firm founded in Milngavie is eyeing up an expansion from one west coast to another - by opening an office in Los Angeles.

Tag Digital, a pay-per-click agency specialising in global events and publishing, was established by husband-and-wife team Craig and Laura Davidson.

The company, which has offices in both Glasgow and London, said it was on track to post a turnover in excess of £2m next year.

Tag will conclude 2017 with a scouting mission to California to expand its existing client base in the US and look for premises.

It’s all part of an expansion strategy which further buoyed by news the firm has been named as one of 20 businesses accepted on to the inaugural Scale Up Scotland programme, run by The Hunter Foundation and Entrepreneurial Scotland, designed to scale companies up to £50m turnover.

Tag successfully completed a rigorous selection process designed to challenge their entrepreneurial mindset, growth aspirations, business model and what they can contribute to their peers.

Scale programme manager Ken Whipp said: “The leadership team at Tag Digital demonstrated a real potential and ambition to scale internationally together with the growth mindset critical to success.

“The programme will help place them on the global stage. By entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs we combine real expertise with the benefits of peer-to-peer learning and world class thought leadership”.

Co-founder Laura said: “Deciding to specialise in events and publishing has been key for the business, it has ensured we are laser-focused and experts in our field. We have an amazing team behind us, who has been instrumental in delivering the results to retain expert status. We’re excited with how far the business has come, but this is only the beginning.

“Being accepted on the Scale Up Scotland programme gives us the opportunity to learn from Scotland’s business leaders at what is a crucial stage for our company. We’re proud to be listed among a group of promising Scottish entrepreneurs who share our ambition.”