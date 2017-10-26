Scotland must become a STEM nation, says minister

An action plan to boost enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Scotland has been revealed.

The Scottish Government’s STEM education and training strategy sets out measures to encourage and support more people to develop their skills between 2017 and 2022.

Earlier this month Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced a new £20,000 bursary for people who want to change careers to become a STEM teacher.

The strategy builds on this with plans to set up a new network of specialist STEM advisers to work with early years teachers and schools from December 2018.

It also includes actions to tackle unconscious bias and gender stereotyping around STEM subjects in schools and create more positive role models with a new young STEM leaders programme.

The plan also sets out to prioritise STEM in the expansion of apprenticeships and increase access to public science engagement events for young women and people from deprived communities.

Science Minister Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs at Holyrood: “Quite simply, to be a nation with ambition, Scotland must become a STEM nation.

“If we are to realise the ambition set out in our programme for government to build a modern, dynamic, open economy which benefits everyone in Scotland, we must support everyone in Scotland to develop their STEM capability and skills.

“I am confident that through the actions in this strategy, we can unlock the opportunities the future holds for all of Scotland to flourish and thrive and become a STEM nation.”

Tory education spokeswoman Liz Smith said she “broadly welcomed” the plan but said progress to date appeared to have been “painfully slow”.

She added: “The minister is clearly very well aware of recent SQA trends in STEM. She will know that in 2007 there were 50,231 SQA higher entries in STEM and that there was a pleasing increase in that number to 54,618 in 2013.

“With the new highers programme however the entries for 2016 were only 41,054 and for the same period the number of STEM teachers in secondary schools fell from 6,037 to 5,864.”

Labour’s Iain Gray said the strategy was “certainly welcome” but added: “The question is, is it urgent or bold enough?

“Since 2007 we’ve lost over 800 STEM teachers from our schools and enrolment and pass rates in recent years in STEM subjects have not just fallen at higher level but at National 4 and 5 levels too. Meanwhile STEM teacher training places lie unfilled.”

He called for bursaries for trainee STEM teachers to be extended to incentivise new graduates and not just those changing career.

