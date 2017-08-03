Scotland is a ‘space hub’ for Europe

Scotland is leading the way in the satelite industry with over 100 pioneering companies and public organisations based in the country, it has been claimed

Already more than 7000 people are employed in the sector north of the border, ammounting to 18 per cent of the UK’s space industry jobs. The space industry is reportedly worth more than £130 million to the Scottish economy and in the last two years, with Glasgow now building more satellites than any other European city.

Satellite Map of Scotland showing winter snow

One of the pioneering companies in the city is Alba Orbital. The east end-based firm has now released what it claims is the “world’s cheapest, lightest and smallest satellite”. Unicorn-1 weighs just half a kilo and is a similar size to a can of cola.

Tom Walkinshaw, founder of Alba Orbital, believes that Scotland is punching above its station in terms of jobs in the industry.

Speaking to the National, he said: “This is a new story and one that is not well spread yet. In time people will start to recognise Scotland and Glasgow is the place for space.

“The more companies like us bang the drum and move the needle forward, the more people will be drawn to it.”

He added: “I couldn’t get a job and didn’t want to move away. I had to start a company.

“There are no direct competitors for what we are doing. We are the largest company in the PocketQube world. We want to build more satellites than any other company because ours are very small and very prime for mass production. We could definitely build a lot – hundreds if not thousands a year.”

Clyde Space, Scotland’s first micro satellite company, specialises in building components for CubeSats - a type of miniaturized satellite for space research made up of multiples of cubic units no more than 1.33 kgs.

The company guaranteed its place at the forefront of developments following the successful launch in 2014 of UKube-1, the first satellite to be fully assembled in Scotland.

Leading the manufacturing charge is American firm Spire, which was founded in San Fransisco in 2012 but chose to open its European base in Glasgow.

Spire CEO Peter Platzer told BBC Scotland in February he had lost count of exactly how many Scottish built satellites are in orbit.

“We have up there about 20 satellites, all exclusively built here in Glasgow,” he said.

“We have, I believe another 24 or 36 on the shelf ... that are waiting on their launch slot or sitting on their rocket right now.”

“We launch four to eight satellites every single month - and we do so year in, year out.

“No-one else has as much access to space as we do.”

