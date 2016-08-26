New digital skills academy coming to Glasgow

A new digital skills academy is coming to Glasgow in a bid to recruit and train the next generation of Scottish tech talent.

The minister for employability and training, Jamie Hepburn MSP, will open the major IT training centre in Glasgow next week.

Scotland needs an estimated 11,000 new digital workers each year to meet growing demand; however businesses of all sizes are reporting difficulties in recruiting the digital talent they need.

The FDM Glasgow Training Centre will be recruiting graduates from a range of degree backgrounds as well as those who have left the armed forces, providing them with high level technical training and full time employment as IT or Business Consultants.

Mr Hepburn said: “I am delighted to be attending the opening of the FDM Group’s new training academy in Glasgow.

“It is vitally important that our future workforce is equipped with the necessary skills to embrace the career opportunities of the digital revolution. The work at the FDM Group is a great example of how we can help people prepare for such opportunities, whilst working to reduce both the digital skills and gender gap across many sectors of the economy.”

FDM Group’s chief executive officer, Rod Flavell, said: “If Scotland’s tech sector is not to be held back by skill shortages, it is important that the country retains graduates.”