National Museum brings STEM subjects to life for pupils

Experts from National Museums Scotland have teamed up with heritage attractions from across the country to deliver a programme of science engagement workshops for pupils.

The innovative Powering Up programme is inspired by items from the museum’s own collection to bring STEM subject teaching to life.

The project aims to instil knowledge of the energy sector and encourage pupils to consider taking subjects that will lead to a STEM-related career.

The museum’s technology collections are among the most significant in Europe.

Powering Up differs from current educational programmes by bringing expertise beyond the Chambers Street attraction for the first time to new venues including New Lanark Heritage Site, National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange and the Scottish Maritime Museum in Irvine.

The ScottishPower Foundation is supporting the project with a grant of £150,000.

As well as funding to deliver practical support with science workshops, the foundation’s money has enabled National Museums Scotland to create new partnerships with universities and within the industry and enhance the national collections.

A new science engagement manager and science engagement and outreach officer have also been employed with the funds to build external partnerships with researchers, scientists, engineers and schools and deliver the science engagement programme.

Around 5,000 students and community group members are expected to directly benefit from the initiative over the coming year.