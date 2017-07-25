Microsoft Paint to remain after user backlash

Microsoft Paint has been given a reprieve after the company confirmed it will continue to offer the graphics programme.

It was announced on Monday that the simple graphics editor, which was released with the very first version of Windows 1.0 in 1985, would be no longer be available after Mircosoft’s next Windows 10 update with a variety of new features introduced.

But such has been the backlash the organisation have reneged on their original decision surrounding Paint, confirming the program would be available for free from the Windows Store.

Megan Saunders, Microsoft Executive, wrote in a blog: “Today, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app. Amidst today’s commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news:

“MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free.”

Paint was part of the first version of Windows 1.0 in 1985

Users will also have access to Paint 3D, Microsoft’s new app for creativity.