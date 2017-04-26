Infrastructure projects worth £6.4 billion underway in Scotland

Infrastructure projects worth almost £6.4 billion will be under construction throughout Scotland in 2017, a report has found.

A replacement campus for Forth Valley College in Falkirk, the A737 Dalry bypass and a new hospital in Orkney will all begin construction this year.

Several major projects such as the Queensferry Crossing and improvements to the M8, M73 and M74 motorways will also become operational.

During 2016 projects totalling almost £800 million were completed.

The figures were revealed this morning in the Scottish Government’s Infrastructure Investment Plan progress report.

“Significant progress continues to be made in delivering our infrastructure investment plan, which is good for jobs, good for the economy, and good for Scotland,” economy secretary Keith Brown said while visiting the construction site of the £14.6 million Inverurie health care hub,

“I am delighted this year we are anticipating a further £2.8 billion worth of infrastructure projects being completed and becoming operational including the Queensferry Crossing.”

The opening of the new road bridge over the Forth has been delayed twice.

Brown told MSPs in March that a revised opening date in May 2017 would not be achieved due to adverse weather conditions.

The announcement followed the opening being delayed from last December because of strong winds hampering progress.