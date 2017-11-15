Glasgow to open Scotland’s first Olympic-standard BMX bike track

Work is underway to build the first Olympic-standard BMX bike track in Scotland, which will allow for elite-level competitions to be staged in the country on a regular basis.

The £3.7m project is being constructed in Knightswood, in north-west Glasgow, and will form one of the key venues for the 2018 European Championships - a new multi-sport event bringing together some of the continent’s leading sports.

The new BMX Centre at Knightswood Recreation Ground is the only permanent venue being constructed for use at Glasgow 2018, with work expected to be completed by late spring next year.

Completion of Knightswood BMX Centre will mean Glasgow is the only city in the world with venues capable of hosting all four Olympic cycling discipline events - BMX, mountain bike trails (MTB), road and track - within its boundary.

The new centre will join the established venues at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Cathkin Braes Mountain Bike trails.

The project, which is being funded by Glasgow 2018, Sportscotland, Glasgow City Council and HSBC/British Cycling, will be open for use by the local community as well as becoming the new home of the Western Titans BMX Club, who will relocate from their existing base in Clydebank.

The main track will accommodate riders of all ages and abilities, and will feature eight and five metre start ramps for advanced riders and competition use. There will also be a smaller pump track suitable for learners, and both tracks will be fully floodlit.

Councillor David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Knightswood BMX Centre will be the latest addition to Glasgow’s world-class sporting estate. As well as hosting major events the state-of-the-art facility will be open for community use, helping inspire a new generation of young cyclists to take up the sport, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

“The venue will be at the heart of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships - the biggest sporting event to be staged in Scotland outside of the Commonwealth Games. Bringing together some of the continent’s leading sports, these Championships will celebrate an exciting new chapter in Glasgow’s long and illustrious sporting history.”

Sport minister Aileen Campbell said: “Cycling is one of the many exciting sports that make up the 2018 European Championships, which will be screened across the globe and cement Scotland’s reputation for hosting world-class events.

“When complete, the £3.7 million Knightswood BMX Centre will build on the success of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome at the Emirates Arena and Cathkin Braes Mountain Bike Trails, enabling top athletes to compete in their discipline of choice and encouraging grass-roots riders of all ages and abilities to get involved in this great sport.”