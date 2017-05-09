Gabriela Medero: Change in perception could help tackle STEM inequality

It’s no secret the number of women studying and working in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects is woefully low.

In Scotland, it’s estimated that women make up just 25 per cent of the sector. Research suggests up to 73 per cent of women who qualify in a STEM subject leave the sector. This results in a gender imbalance in ­senior roles and a huge loss of talent.

Much has been written about why the sector remains a largely male domain, with personal and societal reasons highlighted, like a lack of confidence from a young age, isolation and discrimination.

Current research suggests that women don’t choose to study or work in STEM because it’s “incompatible” with the values they see as most important to their daily lives.

For today’s female pupils, who seek a future career that will serve humanity, I would like to share my personal experience about how civil engineering has provided very rewarding pathways.

Recently I travelled to Colombia where I was working with a ­community that lives in a shanty town, perched high on a steep slope in Medellin. I helped train a team from the community to identify early warning signs of a landslide – an event that could devastate their community.

The area where we were working is at huge risk of landslides, and helping this community is not a one-off. We used all the tricks available in my civil engineering toolkit to keep this community safe.

As an academic, I’m no longer looking to change the fundamental mindsets of young women about studying STEM, but instead I want to help them to appreciate how the ­sector might fulfil their existing dreams and aspirations.

Earlier this year, we launched the Women’s Engineering Society at Heriot-Watt and will host an event on June 23 to support the International Women in Engineering Day. As an institution, we’re leading by example. We’re working hard to ­correct our own gender imbalance – 42 per cent of the university executive are women and we have a 50:50 balance on the university court, our internal regulatory body.

Dr Gabriela Medero is an associate professor in geotechnical engineering at Heriot-Watt University