Ethical hackers head to Dundee for Securi-Tay

The next generation of ethical hackers will learn from some of Europe’s leading cyber security experts at a conference in Dundee next month.

The annual Securi-Tay conference takes place at Abertay University on February 24 and is open to anyone with an interest in hacking and information security.

More than 350 students and professionals are expected to attend the event, which will feature talks and workshops from respected speakers as well as members from of the student-led Ethical Hacking Society.

In previous years headline speakers have included representatives from major players such as Cisco and NCC.

The world of ethical hacking is of huge importance to the computing industry.

Penetration tests are employed by organisations to penetrate networks and computer systems with the purpose of finding and fixing security vulnerabilities.

Organiser William Goard said: “Securi-Tay promises to provide a fantastic, worthwhile experience for everyone, new to the scene and conference veterans alike.

“It’s a chance for students to meet with top industry professionals in their own environment in a more informal way than going for a job interview.

“The world of online security is growing and ethical hacking is a subject that will be directly linked to employment opportunities after graduation.

“As I always say to students, the course is good fun, interesting, a subject area that is always changing and you are likely to get a job at the end of it.”