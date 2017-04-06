Beano boss appointed new global ambassador for Dundee

It’s one of the most famous products of the City of Discovery, a link between its rich printing heritage and its digital future.

Now the boss of The Beano - the much-loved children’s comic produced by DC Thomson since 1938 - has been appointed a “global ambassador” for Dundee.

Mike Stirling, head of Beano Studios Scotland. Picture: Contributed

Mike Stirling, head of Beano Studios Scotland, is one of three new appointments by the One City, Many Discoveries campaign which was created to promote Dundee to the world.

“I’ve been lucky to have been based in Dundee during its resurgence as the UK’s renaissance city,” he said.

“But the really cool thing is that Dundee is probably too modest to recognise itself as such. It’s a casually brilliant type of place.

“It’s also the city of laughs and the comic capital of the world. Just look at our credentials - Minnie the Minx, Desperate Dan, The Broons and Oor Wullie are just a few of our world-famous funny characters, all born here.

“This is a city where comics are taught as a subject at university. If that’s not a signal of outstanding creativity, I don’t know what is.”

Stirling added: “I’ve always happily told everyone why Dundee is great, and it will be an honour and a privilege to officially continue to do so as a new city ambassador.”

Danny Wallace, the Dundee-born author and TV presenter, and Fleur Darkin, artistic director of Scottish Dance Theatre, were also made city ambassadors.

Wallace said: “I’m very proud to be from Dundee. I’ve lived in different cities and different countries - but once you’re a Dundonian, you’re always a Dundonian.

“It’s a proud city, and a determined one, but Dundee doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s the home of jam, jute and journalism, yes – but it’s also the home of artists, designers and inventors.”

The One City, Many Discoveries campaign aims to promote Dundee as a tourist destination around the world as the city undergoes a substantial rennovation.

Scotland’s first design museum, the V&A Museum of Design Dundee, is currently being costructed on the Dundee waterfront and is expected to be a major attraction when it opens later this year.

