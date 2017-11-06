Bank of Scotland launches pilot AI banking app for iPhone

Scotland’s oldest bank has launched a pilot artificial intelligence (AI) service that will allow customers to chat with a software robot via text-based messages.

Bank of Scotland said the app would initially be available to all customers with an iPhone, and would help with common quieries such as how to report lost cards.

Added perks include the ability to pause conversations as required, with the AI remembering previous conversations to pick up where it last left off.

Nick Williams, managing director of consumer digital at the bank said: ”We are experimenting with how we use artificial technology to help our customers find the information they want in the simplest and most convenient way possible. This is an exciting first step for us in using AI and messaging technology and we’re keen to see how our customers like the service.”

Customers not wishing to avail themselves of the opportunity to field their query with computer may choose to speak with a human operative at any time.

