Apple CEO Tim Cook makes surprise Glasgow store visit

Apple boss Tim Cook made a surprise visit to the tech giant’s Glasgow city centre store today, much to the delight of staff and customers.

The chief executive of the world’s most valuable company arrived unannounced at the Buchanan Street shop at 2.30pm, happily posing for selfies with members of the public and answering brief questions.

Cook is in Scotland to receive a doctorate of science in a ceremony at the University of Glasgow this evening.

The tech boss is known for making visits to Apple stores wherever he is travelling for work.

Excited staff members told The Scotsman it was a day they would never forget.

Cook will later take part in a “fireside chat” and Q&A session with students and university staff. Tickets for the event sold out in under an hour.

Issues of privacy and surveillance could be topics of conversation, with students at the university having elected Edward Snowden as rector in 2014. Despite being unable to travel to the UK, the US National Security Agency whistleblower won the vote after releasing details of phone and internet surveillance.

Cook has taken a strong stance on user privacy and clashed with US intelligence agencies last year over the issue.

A spokeswoman for the University of Glasgow said: “The event is not open to everyone, it is only open to staff and students. Bute Hall holds a few hundred people and it’s now sold out.”

Since taking the helm of Apple, Cook has led the introduction of new products such as the iPhone 7, iPad Pro and Apple Watch. He is also leading a company-wide effort to use 100 per cent renewable energy at all Apple facilities.

In 2015, Cook became an honorary patron of Trinity College Dublin’s Philosophical Society and gave a talk to students.

