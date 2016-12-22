600,000 homes in remote locations to benefit from superfast broadband

Up to 600,000 homes and businesses in remote locations are to benefit from the roll-out of superfast broadband.

A total of £440 million of funding has been unlocked by the UK Government to give properties in hard-to-reach parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK quick and reliable internet connections.

It means streaming music or films, which is the norm for city locations, will also be available in remote locations.

The cash windfall is a combination of efficiency savings and a claw-back mechanism which reinvests money when people take up superfast connections installed by the Broadband Delivery UK project.

New figures show around 1.5 million homes and businesses have signed up for superfast connections in areas where there is a subsidised roll-out.

As a result, BT will be releasing £292 million for extra connections following £133 million which has already been allocated to be spent in UK regions - which gave Scotland a share of almost £18 million.

The UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport says careful contract management by Government, local authorities and BT has saved more than £150 million in 44 projects in the first phase of the broadband expansion.

UK government minister for Scotland, Andrew Dunlop, said the extra investment would connect even more Scottish homes and businesses.

He said: “Good connectivity is essential for the way we live our lives - whether that is doing business, teaching our children, or paying our bills.

“The UK government is committed to delivering faster, better broadband for Scotland, and this extra £18m of investment will connect even more Scottish homes and businesses.

“It is imperative Scotland gets the technology it needs for the future, which is why the UK government has already spent £120m rolling out reliable broadband across Scotland, supporting families and helping businesses thrive.”

It means a total of £442 million can now be reinvested in taking fast broadband to some of the most remote parts of the country.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said: “Our Broadband Delivery UK programme is giving families and businesses in hard-to-reach areas the fast and reliable internet connections which are increasingly at the heart of modern life.

Businesses are also said to benefit by using superfast broadband to run websites and buy and sell products or services online.

BT has faced heavy criticism for the speed of the rollout and the quality of the broadband coverage.