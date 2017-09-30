Manhunt underway after ‘frenzied’ knife attack in Edinburgh

Police are hunting two people after a frenzied knife attack in front of horrified passers-by left a man slumped and bleeding in a city side street.

Two men lunged at the 41-year-old victim in Tarvit Street on Thursday night, opposite the Cuckoo’s Nest pub.

A frantic friend of the victim banged on the doors of the nearby King’s Theatre for help while a group of passing medical students gave first aid.

“This has been a very violent assault which left the victim with several painful injuries requiring medical attention,” said Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden.

Three men walking from Drumdryan Street went up to the 41-year-old victim at about 9.45pm as he stood in an alcove of the King’s Theatre.

Two of the men then stabbed the victim with blades before all three made off back down Drumdryan Street.

The victim suffered multiple cuts and puncture wounds to his body and was taken to the Royal Infirmary where he continues to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information that can help their investigation to come forward.

“We are currently pursuing a number of lines of investigation to identify those responsible,” said DS Lumsden.

“But are really keen to hear from anyone who was in or around Tarvit Street on Thursday evening and witnessed what happened.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to our ongoing inquiries is also urged to contact police immediately.”

The evening performance of Monty Python hit musical comedy Spamalot at the King’s Theatre had ended when the attack happened.

Catherine Bromley of the King’s Theatre said: “Our doors were closed at the time and the audience had left the area.

“A gentleman knocked on the door and as our staff came out to check, medical teams and the police were there quickly and our staff were not needed.”

Passing medical students are understood to have administered first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived.

There was still blood on the steps of the alcove yesterday morning.

Police are now understood to be trawling through the King’s Theatre’s CCTV footage from the night in the hope it captured the attack.

“It’s an unfortunate incident for the community of Tollcross and obviously we’re concerned and will be doing everything we can to assist the police with their investigation,” added Ms Bromley.

A 42-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday. Police are still hunting two other men.

Anyone with information can call the Violence Reduction Unit on 101 and quote incident 3975 September 28 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.