Fettes pupil expelled after taking ecstasy

A BOARDER at one of the Capital’s top independent schools has been expelled after turning up at a Sunday chapel service on ecstasy.

The 16-year-old Russian was taken to hospital from £33,000-a-year Fettes College after foaming at the mouth in front of fellow students.

He recovered before being released and reported to police after more of the class A drug was understood to have been found in his room.

“The use of a Class A substance has shocked both pupils and staff,” read a statement from headmaster Geoffrey Stanford.

“We are, however, in no way complacent and know this is a national issue. It is one which we treat very seriously.”

The school, which counts former Prime Minister Tony Blair among its past pupils, was revealed as the most expensive independent school in Scotland last month.

The pupil involved in last Sunday’s incident had only been at the school just over a week - joining at the beginning of the autumn term on August 30.

He is understood to have returned to the school for the weekly chapel service after an afternoon out in the Capital.

While away from the school he is thought to have bought the drug, taken it and returned to the Carrington Road campus.

It later transpired that he used the drug previously before joining Fettes. His parents, thought to be in Russia, were contacted.

The school sought to reassure parents this week that it operated a zero tolerance policy towards drugs.

“We do a great deal of robust pro-active education with children through PSE lessons, in houses and through tutorial sessions,” said Mr Stanford. “We emphasise and highlight the dangers associated with drugs as well as the consequences of their use. Anyone who buys, uses or distributes an illegal substance should expect to leave the school, irrespective of whether this takes place on campus or off.”

Parents of children at the school are said to be shocked that class A drugs were involved - and backed the school’s handling of the incident.

Ecstasy, also known by its chemical name MDMA, came to prominence during the dance music culture of the late 80s and early 90s.

Fettes was rocked by a drug scandal in 2009 when four pupils were expelled and a further 15 suspended for smoking cannabis. In 2002, three sixth-form pupils were expelled for also smoking cannabis.

And last May, four boys were kicked out after an off-campus drink and drugs binge believed to have included cannabis and a legal high called Snooze.

A police spokeswoman said officers are aware of the alleged incident and are investigating.