Edinburgh

Search
Edinburgh

Taxpayers face £100m legal bill for ex-RBS bosses

Royal Bank of Scotland has racked up more than £100 million in legal costs to defend claims it misled investors over a £12 billion fundraising.

Financial 7
Search launched for missing woman Connie Sinclair

Search launched for missing woman Connie Sinclair

A woman has been reported missing in the west of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh
Scotmid warned of tough times ahead. Picture: Murrie Thomson

Scotmid warns of post-Brexit challenges for retail

Co-operative retailer Scotmid today warned of tough times ahead amid rising wage costs and the fallout from the Brexit vote.

Retail
RBS still faces massive settlements over the sale of toxic mortgage securities in the US. Picture: John Devlin

Martin Flanagan: Bigger hits loom on horizon for RBS

Royal Bank of Scotland is to cough up $1.1 billion (£845 million) to a US regulator to help resolve claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later turned sour.

Financial
MacRoberts, headed by John Macmillan, declined to comment on a possible tie-up with Morton Fraser. Picture: Contributed

MacRoberts and Morton Fraser ‘in merger talks’

Two Scottish law firms are believed to be in merger talks for a potential combination that would be the sixth-largest by revenue in Scotland.

Law 1
Picture: Alex Hewitt

7 places for amazing views in Edinburgh

Scotland’s capital city is famed for it’s history, heritage, culture, and of course the stunning views.

Lifestyle 2
Transport minister Humza Yousaf visiting Edinburgh Gateway Station today. Picture: Network Rail

Edinburgh's new tram-train interchange days away from completion

The Capital’s long-delayed tram-train interchange was revealed today as transport minister Humza Yousaf visited Edinburgh Gateway Station days before its completion.
Transport 33
Smart Property founders Kat Usher and Chris Duffy. Picture: Neil Hanna

Edinburgh’s Smart Property looks to double house sales

Smart Property, the Edinburgh-based estate and lettings agent, has set itself the ambitious goal of doubling its number of house sales in the next year.

Companies 1
Hunter Boot said it was in a 'strong position' heading into 2017. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Hunter Boot on sound footing as sales jump

Wellington company Hunter Boot has overcome challenging conditions in the retail market as it revealed that sales jumped by almost a fifth in 2015.

Retail
Nicola Ann Sheddon admitted the offences at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Woman jailed over £102,000 benefits fraud

A 43-year old woman, who falsely claimed benefits of more than £100,000 over a six year period, has been jailed for 16 months.

News
RBS warned of further hits from toxic mortgage securities. Picture: John Devlin

RBS to pay out £846m over toxic mortgage securities

Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed to pay $1.1 billion (£846 million) to settle two lawsuits in the US over the sale of toxic residential mortgage-backed securities.

Financial 1
Cycling in Scotland fell to 1.2 per cent of journeys last year. Picture: Andrew O'Brien

Ministers drive to boost cycling backfires after rates fall

Cycling rates in Scotland have fallen, in a setback to ministers' ambitions to quadruple them by 2020.
Transport 24
Left to right are: Nicole Perry, Richard Dixon, Leah Hutcheon. Picture: Contributed

Entrepreneurial Scotland races ahead

The Entrepreneurial Scotland network has embarked on an overhaul after seeing its membership surge through the 1,000 mark.

Companies 1
Ian Murray has warned that failure to give Scottish Labour greater autonomy could see it shut down. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Ian Murray: Scottish Labour could “shut down”

Allies of Jeremy Corbyn will bring about the demise of the Labour party in Scotland if they block plans to give it autonomy, its only MP north of the border has warned.

News 39
Scotmit are supporting the breakfast club at St Catherines RC Primary School in Gracemount , Edinburgh. Picture: Contributed

Scotmid helps Edinburgh kids to tuck into healthy breakfast

EIGHTY pupils are being served up healthy breakfasts at a Scottish school thanks to a partnership with Scotmid Co-operative.

News
Andy Tetsill did the Pedal for Scotland in memory of his son Craig

Dad who was cleared of son’s death does cycle in his memory

A dad who vowed never to get back on a bike following the death of his son has thanked family and friends after completing one of Scotland’s biggest cycle events.

News
Standard Life HQ in Lothian Road. Picture: Neil Hanna

Standard Life to re-open suspended fund

Standard Life Investments (SLI) will re-open its UK Real Estate fund on 17 October having suspended trading in the immediate aftermath of June’s EU referendum.

Financial
Scotland’s most affordable commuter towns revealed

Scotland’s most affordable commuter towns revealed

Motherwell, Greenock and Arbroath have been named as Scotland’s most affordable “commuter towns”.

Business 1
Tsunami Axis has its Scottish operations in Edinburgh. Picture: Contributed

Tsunami Axis riding the crest of a wave

The Scottish arm of office furniture supplier Tsunami Axis has clocked up a record-breaking quarter, further highlighting the buoyancy of the workplace market north of the Border.

Companies 1
Croft-an-Righ is a street near Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh

Place name of the week: Croftangry - Croit an Rìgh

In Edinburgh, there is a small area adjacent to Holyrood Palace referred to on street signs as Croft-an-Righ. On the face of it, this would seem to simply be a slightly anglicised version of Gaelic Croit an Rìgh ‘the King’s croft’.

More Heritage
Load more