Woman, 22, sexually assaulted near East Kilbride school

Police have closed a stretch of road near an East Kilbride school following a report that a woman was sexually assaulted.

READ MORE - Mother accused of murder said she put baby ‘to sleep forever’

Officers were called to Whitehalls Terrace, close to St Louise Primary School, on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman on Whitehills Terrace near Straud Road, East Kilbride, in the early hours of this morning.

“Officers have cordoned off the area and enquiries are continuing.”