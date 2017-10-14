Woman, 22, sexually assaulted near East Kilbride school

Police have closed a stretch of road near an East Kilbride school following a report that a woman was sexually assaulted.
Officers were called to Whitehalls Terrace, close to St Louise Primary School, on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman on Whitehills Terrace near Straud Road, East Kilbride, in the early hours of this morning.
“Officers have cordoned off the area and enquiries are continuing.”
