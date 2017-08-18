Dundee submit plans for new stadium in Camperdown Park

Initial plans for a new Dundee stadium have been submitted to the city council.

Dundee announced that “screening and scoping enquiries” had been submitted to the planning department for a stadium and associated development next to Camperdown Leisure Park.

The site is just off the A90, less than three miles west of Dens Park.

The application has been submitted by Dark Blue Property Holdings, a company with two directors - Texas-based Dundee owner Tim Keyes and the club’s managing director, John Nelms.

The company bought the land at Camperdown about a year ago in a reported £1.2million deal.

The club revealed a further pre-application notice would soon be submitted, which would trigger a period of public consultation. A formal bid for planning permission is expected in December 2017 with the designs predicted to be completed in the spring of next year.

Leadingham Jameson Rogers & Hynd Architects has been employed to design the stadium.

Architect Bob Hynd said: “We have now been in discussion with Dundee Council regarding the concept of a stadium on part of this site for over a year and would like to thank them for the assistance they have given us.

“When Dundee Football Club were originally formed in 1893, they played their games at West Craigie Park. They then moved to a new ground at Carolina Port adjacent to the Docks in Dundee.

“In 1899, Dundee moved to their current home at Dens Park and we are delighted to be involved in what we hope will be the development of their new home for the future.