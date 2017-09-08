Bus company warning after Dundee man brings on shopping trolley

A bus company has warned passengers that they are not allowed to bring shopping trolleys on board with them after an incident in Dundee earlier in the week.

Xplore Dundee took to its Facebook page to express the message that while shopping is welcome, trolleys full of shopping are not.

It occurred after a male passenger was snapped on one of the company’s buses on Monday night with his arm around a trolley with shopping in it. He was sat in a seat normally reserved for parents with prams or elderly passengers.

In a message on the company’s Facebook page Xplore Dundee said it was more than happy to take people to the supermarkets every day but drew the line at transporting shopping trolleys.

It continued: “There’s nothing worse than pushing your trolley down the wrong aisle...as you may have seen last night.

“For the avoidance of doubt: we do not permit shopping trollies about our services (this pint will be clarified with colleagues). Passengers with shopping are, of course, more than welcome to sore bags in luggage spaces as usual.”