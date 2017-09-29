Appeal launched for Dundee teen who disappeared before school

Have your say

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing while wearing his school uniform.

William Dixon was last seen in the area of Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, at 9am on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a maroon coloured Harris school blazer, a white shirt with school tie, black trousers, black Nike trainers and a black coloured Nike rucksack.

He is five foot six inches tall, slim, has light brown hair and blue eyes.

A police spokesman said: “If you were in the area at the time and saw a male matching this description or if you have any information that can assist us in tracing William, please contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with information should call 101 immediately, or speak with a police officer.

