Reward offered after OAP is robbed of life savings in Dumfries

THE family of a pensioner who lost more than £100,000 in life savings and jewellery in a break-in have offered a reward for information on the theft.

The “high-value break-in” was discovered at a house in Carnegie Street, Dumfries, at 11.30am on Friday after the man left the items in the property at 5pm on Thursday night.

Items taken in the raid also included watches and cash in American dollars.

Police Scotland said the 75-year-old’s family are offering the reward to anyone with information which will lead to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Detective Constable Lee Moscrop said: “In working with the victim and his family we have been informed that the family wish to put up a substantial reward in this case.

“Many of the items of jewellery stolen are of sentimental value and not possible to replace.

“This reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this sickening crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.