Wednesday market close: Footsie falls further over election risk

The pound lost steam but continued to hover near six-month highs as investors took an optimistic view of prime minister Theresa May’s plans for a general election in June.

The UK currency’s strength was still weighing on the FTSE 100, which ended the day down 33.14 points at 7,114.36. It added further pain after more than £45 billion was wiped off the index on Tuesday.

Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “The surprise UK election has added to market nerves and volatility as traders assess the potential for increased geopolitical risk on several fronts.

“The outcome of the UK election now adds an element of short-term uncertainty about how the Brexit negotiations will unfold, while the big rally in the British pound has increased volatility and had a knock-on impact on the UK stock market.”

Burberry shares slumped 135p at 1,566p, despite reporting “exceptional” trading in the UK in the fourth quarter. However, total revenues fell 1 per cent with the fillip from the weak pound stripped out, as it suffered from sliding US sales and its move to de-stock its beauty range as part of a new partnership with make-up brand Coty.

Associated British Foods shares rose 35p to 2,753p after adjusted profits rose 36 per cent to £652 million in the 24 weeks to 4 March, while total revenue rose 19 per cent to £7.3bn thanks in part to a boost from the Brexit-hit pound.

Tesco shares fell 0.6p to 175.6p amid news that it has agreed to sell its network of more than 200 in-store opticians to Vision Express.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook