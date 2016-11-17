Tuesday market close: BP results joy helps propel Footsie higher

Oil major BP helped the top flight make decent gains, while sterling pushed higher.

The benchmark FTSE 100 Index closed up 46.11 points or 0.6 per cent at 7,250.05, with shares in BP charging ahead after cost-cutting efforts and rising oil prices inspired a return to profit in the first three months of the year.

Shares in BP were up 7.1p to 449.6p, with the group recording replacement cost profits of $1.4 billion (£1.1bn) for the first quarter against losses of $485 million a year earlier.

Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at LCG, said: “Markets returned from May Day holidays in positive spirit. Energy company shares led the FTSE 100 higher after BP beat on the top and bottom line.

“Disappointing manufacturing data meant mining companies were some of the biggest fallers.” Across Europe, Germany’s Dax was 0.6 per cent higher and the Cac 40 in France rose by 0.7 per cent.

Drugs giant Shire rallied higher after revenues doubled following its Baxalta takeover. The company reported a 109 per cent jump in total first-quarter revenues to $3.57bn, the bulk of which came from the Baxalta business that Shire snapped up for $32bn last year. Shares were up 114p to 4,651p.

Ocado rose more than 5 per cent amid speculation it could be in line for a lucrative home delivery deal with Marks & Spencer. The two retailers are reportedly set to launch talks in the coming weeks, helping push M&S into online grocery shopping and delivery for the first time.

Shares in Ocado finished up 14.5p to 265.5p, while M&S rose 4.2p to 370.8p.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook