Thursday market close: FTSE positive after French politics debate

London’s blue-chip index followed its European peers into positive territory, after a debate between France’s presidential hopefuls lowered concerns about a win by far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

The FTSE 100 closed higher by 13.57 points at 7,248.1, while the French CAC soared 1.3 per cent. Investors continued to price political risk out of the market, after a strong showing from centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron the previous night in the final TV debate before Sunday’s vote.

In currency markets, the pound was mixed, trading 0.3 per cent higher against the US dollar at $1.291, but down 0.4 per cent against the euro at €1.176.

It struggled to gain dominance over global peers despite data showing that the closely watched Markit/Cips purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reached 55.8 last month up from 55 in March and exceeding economists’ forecasts of 54.4.

In UK stocks, Burberry rose 26p to 1,608p after revealing plans to relocate 300 jobs from its London offices to Leeds as part of wider cost-cutting measures, while Ladbrokes Coral slumped 5.5p to 122.9p after reporting a 7 per cent plunge in over-the-counter bets at its shops between January and April.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included TUI up 33p to 1,164p, HSBC Holdings up 18.6p to 663.8p, and Admiral Group up 55p to 2,126p.

The biggest fallers included Antofagasta down 37p to 752p, Anglo American down 43.5p to 1,001p, and Paddy Power Betfair down 325p to 8,070p.

