Thursday market close: FTSE back in black, lifted by upbeat pound

The London market crawled back into the black after the resurgent pound dragged on blue-chip stocks in previous sessions following the announcement of a snap general election.

The FTSE 100 Index closed up 4.18 points to 7,118.54, with financial stocks providing a leg up on the back of sterling’s improved performance.

Royal Bank of Scotland was among the biggest risers, lifting 3.8p to 239.5p, while Lloyds Banking Group and Prudential climbed 0.4p to 64.1p and 25p to 1,646p respectively.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.3 per cent against the US dollar at $1.282, while sterling was marginally down versus the euro at €1.192.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “The US dollar has slipped back after the rebound seen [on Wednesday] which suggests that the greenback remains under pressure from reduced expectations about the future path of US rate rises.”

In stocks, Unilever rose 12.5p to 3,950p after reporting a 6.1 per cent jump in first-quarter revenues to the equivalent of £11.1 billion. Currency fluctuations provided a 2.4 per cent boost.

Marks & Spencer shares slumped 4.7p to 353.7p amid news that the retail giant is planning to close six stores following a review of its store estate.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included St James’s Place up 20p to 1,078p, GKN up 6.3p at 350.9p and Burberry Group up 26p at 1,592p.

The biggest fallers included Intu Properties down 12p at 274.8p, Ashtead Group down 44p at 1,580p and Barratt Developments down 12p at 576p.

