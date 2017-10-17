Search

Telecoms software firm dials up growth following investment

SureVoIP, which specialises in using the internet to deliver telecoms  more commonly known as voice-over internet protocol (VoIP), has enhanced its software offering with a strong focus on integration with other systems, analytics and improving operational efficiencies. The business recently announced it had achieved the integration with Signalling System No.7 (SS7) telephony following an intensive 18-month process and at a cost of more than �100,000. SS7 is an Ofcom-regulated way of physically connecting to BTs own network, rather than over the internet. This will allow the business to compete on a level playing field with some of the industrys major players  such as BT, Gamma, TalkTalk, or Virgin  and create opportunities for future growth.
A telecoms software firm is seeing significant growth following an investment drive to improve its service to clients.

Aberdeen-based SureVoIP, which specialises in using the internet to deliver telecoms, is looking to increase staff numbers by a third to further develop its products. It recently invested £100,000 to become the first Scottish ­telecoms firm of its kind to achieve a technical standard to enable it to compete on a level playing field with some of the industry’s major players by physically connecting to BT’s own network.

Gavin Henry, managing director at SureVoIP, said: “It’s been an extremely positive period for the business and we are experiencing increased demand from companies that recognise the benefits of switching to voice-over internet protocol (VoIP)-based telecoms as opposed to traditional landlines.”

The company runs its own network for its VoIP services with bases at the Pulsant South Gyle site in Edinburgh and in London Docklands.

SureVoIP was established in 2011 and now works with more than 1,000 clients in the UK and overseas. Key sectors served include finance, travel, hospitality, and renewables and the company is looking at expanding into others.

The company has recently appointed Robert Gordon University graduates Ryan Matthews and Scott Falconer to add to its seven-strong team.