Stuart Paterson appointed new chairman at Macfarlane

Glasgow-based packaging group Macfarlane has appointed Stuart Paterson as its new chairman following predecessor Graeme Bissett’s announcement earlier this year that he would step down by end-2017.

The company said the appointment took effect on Friday, and that internal and external candidates were interviewed.

Paterson joined the board of Macfarlane on 1 January 2013 and is chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration and nominations committees.

He is due to retire as finance director with Forth Ports at the end of this year. Paterson is also a trustee of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

He was previously chief financial officer at Johnston Press, owner of Scotsman Publications and the Yorkshire Post, before which he held senior financial and general management roles at Motorola and Scottish power equipment group Aggreko.

Paterson said: “Graeme has been an extremely effective leader for his fellow board members. It is my privilege to take on the chairman role... and I look forward to building on his excellent work.”

Bissett said: “I’m proud to have been given the opportunity to chair the board of Macfarlane Group through a successful period for the company and its shareholders. I wish everyone associated with the company continued success.”

Macfarlane last month acquired Greenwood Stock Boxes and sister company Nottingham Recycling in a cash and shares deal worth up to £16.7 million.