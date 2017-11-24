Social enterprise Wise Group appoints new CEO

Social enterprise the Wise Group has announced the appointment of Sean Duffy, commercial director at publisher Newsquest, as their new chief executive.

The group, which offers employability and skills training, and targets regeneration and reducing re-offending as two of their main priorities, announced the decision earlier today.

Mr Duffy comes to the Wise Group from Newsquest after stints at high profile organisations like National Express, transport giant FirstGroup, and broadcaster STV.

He replaces long-serving CEO Laurie Russell, who is retiring from the Wise Group after 11 years.

Stuart Patrick, chairman of the Wise Group board of trustees, told Daily Business Group: “The Wise Group’s mission is to support and deliver for the most disadvantaged people positively transforming their lives.

“Laurie has achieved much during 11 years with us. He has been an inspirational leader, not only for the Wise Group, but for the social enterprise movement in Scotland.

“We had several very strong candidates for this post, but Sean stood out due to his excellent skills, knowledge and commitment to the values and culture of the Wise Group.

Laurie Russell added: “I am confident, having met Sean, that he will be a great addition to the Wise Group team. Although I’m retiring, I will continue to be available in an advisory capacity for as long as I’m needed.”

