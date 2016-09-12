Scottish start up Tickx announces new director

TickX, the tech start-up which compares prices from over 25 ticket sellers to over 70,000 events, has announced that Tim Chambers, international ticketing consultant, has joined the company as a non-executive director.

Tim’s career includes the founding of Ticketweb (UK) as well as stints as a senior executive with Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

He has a vast amount of experience in the live entertainment and ticketing sector and is currently advising a number of UK and international companies seeking to transform their business operations in the sector.

Commenting on his new role with TickX Tim said: ““It’s a great honor to join TickX as it experiences tremendous growth and development here in the UK and as we consider opportunities further afield for TickX’s event search engine technology”.

Steve Pearce, CEO of TickX said, “As a young team we’ve put a huge amount of focus on surrounding ourselves with best investors, advisors and mentors.

And they don’t get much more knowledgeable than Tim – we’re very proud to have him on board and we know that his wide acknowledge experience and expertise will be of huge value to our fast growing business.”

