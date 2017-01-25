Scottish gin ‘a major export’

Scottish gin and beer looks to be following Scotch whisky as a major export, according to official figures from the UK government.

Exports of gin were worth nearly £400 million between January and October, an 11 per cent increase on 2015 - while exports of beer were worth £479m from January to October last year, a 16 per cent rise from the same period in 2015.

Two thirds of the UK’s gin is produced in Scotland – accounting for more than half the world’s total exports. A record 22 breweries opened last year – bringing the total number of breweries to over 100 for the first time in more than a century.

Environment secretary Andrea Leadsom said the demand for traditional Scottish drinks shows no sign of slowing.

Ms Leadsom said: “Scotch whisky is a driving force of the UK food and drink industry, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all our food and drink exports each year. It’s fantastic other businesses are following suit and exporting around the world.

“I want to build on the significant global opportunities for our food and drink businesses by giving companies the skills and confidence to start tapping into new international markets.”