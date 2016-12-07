Record sales for Allied Vehicles

Allied Vehicles Group, Europe’s largest manufacturer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, achieved its highest-ever sales total last month.

The Glasgow-based company, which is also the largest supplier of vehicles to the UK taxi market, sold over 700 vehicles in November, a 48 per cent increase on the same month last year.

The group’s Cab Direct division sold 357 taxis while its Allied Mobility brand sold 285 cars with sales boosted by the recent launch of an innovative pull-out ramp design and a strategic partnership with Ford.

Its fleet division also secured several new business-to-business orders, including Ford and Peugeot-based patient transport conversions for West Midlands Ambulance Service. Overall sales volume reached 712 units with a total order value of £9.9 million.

Allied, which employs almost 600 staff mostly at a 28-acre site in Possilpark, converts and sells cars, minibuses, ambulances and taxis.

Managing director, Peter Facenna, described the figures as a “tremendous morale boost” for everyone at the firm.

“We’re all excited by these latest figures – the highest sales total ever in one month since we began trading in 1993.”

He added the company “continues to make important inroads with new clients”.