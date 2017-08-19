Search

Persimmon’s results to reveal state of housing market

Figures from Persimmon are expected to make the picture of the current housing market clearer.
Figures from Persimmon are expected to make the picture of the current housing market clearer.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Analysts will be looking closely for any signs of a slowdown in the housing market when Persimmon reports interim results this week.

The group, which currently has 35 active sites across Scotland, last updated the market in July when it reported a 12 per cent increase in turnover and a 3.5 per cent rise in average selling prices, to £213,000.

But concerns over a squeeze on UK consumers have been mounting in recent weeks as spending power comes under pressure from weak wage growth and higher inflation, leaving fewer consumers willing, or able, to become home owners.

Graham Spooner, an analyst at The Share Centre, said that although sales figures at Persimmon are expected to be strong, investors will be carefully scrutinising its comments.

“Commentary on current market activity will be keenly followed as concerns mount over the economic health of UK consumers,” he said.