Orders for Deliveroo from hungry Scots soar by 170 per cent

Online takeaway delivery firm Deliveroo has seen orders in Scotland jump by 170 per cent in the past year.

Figures released by the firm show the number of restaurants it works with in Scotland has also risen, by 71 per cent over the same period to reach almost 500.

Growth in demand is seeing the company now look to take on more riders in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Perth.

The recruitment drive comes on the back of the group recently securing $385 million (£288m) from US investors, valuing the London-headquartered company at more than $2 billion.

Dan Warne, UK managing director, said the fundraising will accelerate the company’s growth and help it develop new innovations.

“More restaurants will be able to deliver their food direct to people’s homes or offices and there will be more work available for people who want to be riders and fit their work around their life rather than trying to fit life around their work.”

At the beginning of this year the company launched a new IT system, known as Frank, which is able to sort hundreds of thousands of orders at a time and evaluate the most efficient way of distributing them.

Deliveroo works with about 30,000 restaurants worldwide and has more than 1,000 office-based staff in addition to 30,000 delivery riders.