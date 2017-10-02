On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Grant Thornton has strengthened its specialist tax team in Scotland with a new senior manager hire. Douglas Reid has joined the business and financial adviser, to lead its Innovation Group in Scotland. Douglas has more than 17 years’ experience working with and advising businesses on their tax affairs, most recently spending nine years specialising in government research and development tax incentives and patent box claims across both the UK and Australia. Vishal Chopra, Grant Thornton’s head of tax in Scotland, said: “Douglas’ experience and insight is a great asset and reaffirms our commitment to support our clients’ growth plans, providing proactive advice in the field of innovation taxes. Our focus is on helping to build a more sustainable, vibrant economy in Scotland, and key to that success is our ability to tap-in to the incentives and support available to the country’s most dynamic fast-growing businesses.”

Grant Thornton has strengthened its specialist tax team in Scotland with a new senior manager hire. Douglas Reid has joined the business and financial adviser, to lead its Innovation Group in Scotland.

Douglas has more than 17 years’ experience working with and advising businesses on their tax affairs, most recently spending nine years specialising in government research and development tax incentives and patent box claims across both the UK and Australia. Vishal Chopra, Grant Thornton’s head of tax in Scotland, said: “Douglas’ experience and insight is a great asset and reaffirms our commitment to support our clients’ growth plans, providing proactive advice in the field of innovation taxes. Our focus is on helping to build a more sustainable, vibrant economy in Scotland, and key to that success is our ability to tap-in to the incentives and support available to the country’s most dynamic fast-growing businesses.”

A senior conveyancing solicitor has been appointed by a legal firm targeting further growth from its Fife branch.

Formerly managing partner at his own legal firm and conveyancing practice, Nigel Geddes joins Edinburgh headquartered Boyd Legal and brings with him more than 24 years’ experience in the industry. As well as founding and running NCG Solicitors, Nigel previously held a part-time position as a Law Tutor at the University of Strathclyde. Now living in Elie, he is taking up the position of senior solicitor to head up Boyd Legal’s conveyancing team at its Kirkcaldy office. Nigel said: “After spending more than two decades as a self employed practitioner the timing was right for me to change it up and join a team. I really wanted to become part of a friendly, efficient and collaborative office where the ethos is firmly on quality of service to the client and I feel I have found that at Boyd Legal.”

Well-Safe Solutions has appointed a director of well abandonment to its growing list of decommissioning experts, bringing the senior team to nine since launching this summer.

Matt Jenkins has joined Well-Safe from Conoco where he led its UK P&A (plug and abandonment) Engineering and Strategy and was pivotal in the Southern North Sea Decommissioning project. As director of well abandonment at Well-Safe, Matt will lead the technical team to design safe and efficient well P&A operations for clients, ensuring the best solutions are implemented to mitigate risk.