Oil revenues rebound to net Treasury £6.8bn, forecasts suggest

Oil and gas revenues are expected to rise over the next six years and net the Treasury a total of £6.8bn by 2022, according to forecasts by the independent Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Amid historically low production and a crash in the oil price over the past two years, North Sea oil had been expected to be a drain on the public finances, with repayments outstripping revenues.

However, OBR forecasts suggest oil and gas receipts will cost the Treasury just £500m this year, before returning a £900m surplus next year. Revenues are expected to reach £1.5bn in 2018-19, £1.8bn in 2019-20, £1.6bn in 2020-21, and £1.5bn in 2021-22.

Oil prices have risen by roughly 60% since January, with Brent Crude sitting just below $50 per barrel from a low of less than $29 per barrel at the turn of the year.