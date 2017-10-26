New lease of life for Pagan Osborne’s capital office

The former Edinburgh offices of collapsed law firm Pagan Osborne are to become home to a growing accountancy practice thanks to a deal brokered by IME Property.

Morningside-based Ian J Brown & Company has assigned the leasehold interests on the 1,100 square foot property until 2022.

The accountancy firm has had a presence in the area for the last four years and the move is set to bolster its expansion plans.

Partner David Brown said: “Moving to bigger offices in south Edinburgh was always part of our business strategy. These premises give us the opportunity to expand as a business whilst continuing to provide the dedicated accountancy services our clients expect.”

Iain Mercer, managing director of Edinburgh-based IME Property, added: “The premises will be an excellent fit for our client who had been looking to expand in the area for some time.”

Pagan Osborne fell into administration at the start of last month with Dundee-based Thorntons picking up a chunk of the business.