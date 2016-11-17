Monday market close: Pearson helps Footsie end week on high

The London market finished flat as European bourses fell as investor excitement over Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential elections started to fade.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up just 3.43 points at 7,300.86, although it was a significantly better showing than markets in France and Germany which both fell.

Jasper Lawler, a senior market analyst at London Capital Group assured that the downward move for stocks was not a personal reflection of Macron’s credentials.

“The French election turned out to be a buy the first round, sell the second round affair. French shares fell on Monday with the CAC index down significantly more than other European equity benchmarks,” he said.

“It’s not disappointment in Macron, who is widely seen as business-friendly but just that the market saw this result coming a mile away.

Shares in British Gas owner Centrica dipped 3.7p to 202.4p after a market update showed that first quarter trading was hit by warmer-than-usual weather, which led to lower energy consumption.

The energy group also said it lost 261,000 customers, but confirmed it would slash a further £250 million in costs and axe 1,500 jobs this year.

Shares in Premier Foods shares gave up earlier gains and closed flat at 43p after renewing an agreement with Mondelez International to produce and market Cadbury-branded cakes and desserts in 46 countries until 2022. Shares in Sports Direct fell 0.7p to 307p after the company upped its stake in Debenhams.

